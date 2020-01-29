Alabama Officials Update on Marina Fire Victims

New information out of Alabama shows a mother and her five children were among the victim’s of Monday’s massive fire on a boating dock. They couldn’t escape their houseboat in time when flames broke out. The father was rescued from the water with burns. Another victim was a woman visiting from Mississippi who died trying to save some special needs kids.

The fire killed eight people in all and torched 35 boats. It’s believed to have started on a boat that sank. Investigators are still trying to recover it.