Alabama Signs Murder Warrants For Pair On Run

(AP) – Investigators in Alabama have named a man and a woman on the run in capital murder warrants in the death of a woman in Baldwin County. The warrants were signed Tuesday as officials in Alabama and Florida continued their search for 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice. They also are suspected in the deaths of two women in Milton, Florida, and the attempted killing of a young mother near Pensacola.

Officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore were found Jan. 31. On Friday, 52-year-old Peggy Broz was fatally shot and her car was stolen. The car was later found near Pensacola. Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff David Morgan says the pair shot Kayla Crocker on Monday. She’s in critical condition and her 2-year-old child wasn’t injured. Her car also was stolen.