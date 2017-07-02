Home NATIONAL Alabama Signs Murder Warrants For Pair On Run
Alabama Signs Murder Warrants For Pair On Run
Alabama Signs Murder Warrants For Pair On Run

WILLIAM BOYETTE AND MARY RICE KILLERS
Alabama Signs Murder Warrants For Pair On Run

More Immigrant Families Being Sent To Area Detention Centers

Man Accused Of Hiding Corpse Of Student Returning To Texas

A Brownsville Homecoming For Former Conjoined Twins

Tanzania Orders Arrest Of 3 Men For Promoting Homosexuality

2 Mortar Rounds Hit Near Voting Site Day Before Somalia Vote

Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Louisiana

Kelly Unsure If Dangerous Foreigners Admitted

UPDATE: Trump Says Court Fight Over Ban Could Go To Supreme Court

UPDATE: Senate Confirms DeVos As Education Secretary

(AP) – Investigators in Alabama have named a man and a woman on the run in capital murder warrants in the death of a woman in Baldwin County.  The warrants were signed Tuesday as officials in Alabama and Florida continued their search for 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice. They also are suspected in the deaths of two women in Milton, Florida, and the attempted killing of a young mother near Pensacola.

Officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore were found Jan. 31. On Friday, 52-year-old Peggy Broz was fatally shot and her car was stolen. The car was later found near Pensacola.  Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff David Morgan says the pair shot Kayla Crocker on Monday. She’s in critical condition and her 2-year-old child wasn’t injured. Her car also was stolen.

