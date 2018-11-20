Alabama Woman’s Cruise Death Is Being Looked At As A Possible Homicide

Authorities say an Alabama grandmother may have been murdered on a cruise ship from Florida to Aruba. Initial reports said 52-year-old Almarosa Tenorio died November 13th after falling more than ten stories onto a lifeboat.

USA Today quotes an Aruba news source as saying the woman plunged from an upper deck of the Royal Princess onto a lifeboat after struggling with a man who was seen choking her. She was vacationing with her husband last week and headed to Aruba.

The ship returned to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday and the FBI is investigating to see if she was pushed. It’s unclear whether her husband is a suspect.