Alamo Commissioners Fire Police Chief Castillo

A months-long dispute in Alamo has ended with the firing of the city’s police chief. A split city commission voted in a special meeting Monday night to terminate Police Chief Baudelio Castillo.

The meeting was called after a judge last Friday lifted a temporary restraining order after ruling the city had not violated any laws when it tried to fire Castillo late last year.

Castillo had fought his firing, claiming he was the victim of retaliation. He had accused the mayor, a city commissioner, and the city manager of trying to orchestrate his ouster because one of his department’s drug trafficking investigations led to City Hall and the arrest of former executive secretary Crystal Garza. Castillo had led the Alamo Police Department since February of last year.