Alamo Commissioners To Discuss Police Chief’s Future Tonight

The Alamo police chief’s job is on the line tonight. The city commission has called a special meeting to decide whether to fire Police Chief Baudelio Castillo. The matter was on the commission’s agenda late last year but Castillo won a temporary restraining order that delayed the commission from taking any action. Last Friday, the judge lifted the order.

Castillo has claimed he’s the victim of retaliation. He’s accused the mayor, a commissioner, and the city manager of trying to orchestrate his ouster because one of his department’s drug trafficking investigations led to City Hall and the arrest of former executive secretary Crystal Garza. The special meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.