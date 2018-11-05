Home LOCAL Alamo Man Charged In Drunken Driving Death Of Mercedes Mother
Alamo Man Charged In Drunken Driving Death Of Mercedes Mother
An Alamo man believed to have been driving drunk, has been charged after killing one woman and injuring another, as well as three children, when he smashed into the family’s SUV in Mercedes.

Ignacio Navarro Junior was ordered jailed on bonds totaling 500-thousand dollars after being charged Friday with intoxication manslaughter and multiple counts of intoxication assault.

The violent wreck Thursday afternoon happened on the I-2 westbound frontage road at the intersection of Texas Avenue. Mercedes police found the driver of the SUV, 47-year-old Christina Bruno, dead at the scene. A woman passenger and three children were rushed to the hospital. The children are said to be in critical condition. Navarro, who was driving a cargo truck, had sped away but was nabbed a short time later.

