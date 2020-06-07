Alamo Nursing Home Latest To Be Hit By The Coronavirus

A fourth nursing home in the Rio Grande Valley has been struck by the coronavirus.

Officials with The Heights of Alamo tell the McAllen Monitor that four residents and one employee recently tested positive for the highly-contagious virus. A spokeswoman for the nursing home says everyone in the facility – residents and employees – had been tested as part of Governor Abbott’s directive mandating full testing of all nursing homes in the state. She adds none of the residents who tested positive have shown symptoms of COVID-19, but have been placed in an area away from other residents.