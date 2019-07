The victim in a deadly hit and run in Alamo this past weekend has been identified as an Alamo man, 46-year-old Roger Duane Cavazos. Cavazos was on his motorcycle when he was struck by a car on the westbound I-2 frontage road west of Alamo Road a little before 6 Sunday morning.

Police are still working to turn up the hit-and-run driver, and are urging anyone who may have seen the accident to call them with any information, including a description of the suspect vehicle.