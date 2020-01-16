LOCALTRENDING

Alamo Teen Arraigned On Murder Charge In Slaying Of Donna Teen

An Alamo high schooler has been ordered jailed on a 1 million dollar bond after being arraigned for the murder of an acquaintance from Donna. 17-year-old Carlos Julian Contreras was charged with first-degree murder Thursday for the shooting death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says there’d been a dispute between the two friends and it led to Castillo’s death Tuesday afternoon. The victim was found by a farm worker near the Donna reservoirs south of Donna. The suspect is the son of Alamo Fire Chief Roy Contreras.

