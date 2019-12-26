Alaska Senator Found McConnell’s Comment On Impeachment Disturbing

A Republican Senator says Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comment on impeaching President Trump was “disturbing.” McConnell had said he was acting in total coordination with the White House in setting up the trial to determine if President Trump should be removed from office.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told an Anchorage TV station that when McConnell made the remark, she felt it further confused the process. Murkowski is a moderate Republican who has voted against the White House in the past.