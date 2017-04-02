Home NATIONAL Alaska’s Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky
(AP) – Alaska marijuana regulators thought they had snuffed out onsite use of marijuana at retail pot shops, but there may be an ember left.

On Thursday, the Marijuana Control Board rejected rules that would have let people buy marijuana products in authorized stores and go into separate store areas to partake.

But board staff on Friday issued a clarification, saying that if retail stores have board-approved marijuana consumption operating plans, they might be valid.

Officials didn’t know how many such plans may have been approved. They were reviewing applications and trying to get a better sense for what the board’s intent may have been in any such approvals.

The issue is likely to come up at the next board meeting.

