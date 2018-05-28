Home NATIONAL Alberto Makes Landfall On Florida Panhandle
Alberto Makes Landfall On Florida Panhandle
Alberto Makes Landfall On Florida Panhandle

SUB TROPICAL ALBERTO MAKING LAND FALL
Alberto Makes Landfall On Florida Panhandle

(AP) – The National Hurricane Center says Subtropical Storm Alberto has come ashore on the Florida Panhandle.  The Miami-based center said in a 5 p.m. EDT advisory that Alberto’s core made landfall Monday at Laguna Beach, Florida, about 15 miles (20 kilometers) west-northwest of Panama City.

Forecasters say heavy rainfall and flash flooding are the biggest threats posed by the storm as it heads inland over the Florida Panhandle. With maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), Alberto was moving north at 9 mph (14 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for a stretch of coastline between Aucilla River in Florida’s Big Bend and the Alabama-Florida border.  The storm was expected to weaken as it continues moving inland. But forecasters said it will dump heavy rain on parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Georgia, raising the risk of flash flooding.

