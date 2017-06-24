Home NATIONAL Albuquerque TV Truck Stolen While Crew Worked On Crime Story
Albuquerque TV Truck Stolen While Crew Worked On Crime Story
Albuquerque TV Truck Stolen While Crew Worked On Crime Story

(AP) – While a television news crew was gathering footage for a story about crime in the Albuquerque downtown area, a thief drove off in the station’s SUV.

The Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2rMiw1n ) reported the story Friday about the KOB-TV truck.

KOB News Director Michelle Donaldson says the vehicle was recovered within a half hour without police assistance by following the GPS tracking device that was on board.

She says the thief had fled the scene and the SUV was locked with the keys missing.

The crew was in the area reporting on recent concerns about crime and safety.

Donaldson says it’s ironic that KOB became victims of a crime in exactly the area they were reporting about.

She says that violates the rule of never being the lead story of your own newscast.

