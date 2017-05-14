Home LOCAL Alcohol Possibly A Factor In Deadly 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville
Alcohol Possibly A Factor In Deadly 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville
DPS troopers say alcohol may have played a part a head-on crash between two large SUV’s that claimed the lives of three people in Willacy County last Friday.

Troopers say a Cadillac Escalade heading north on Highway 77 began driving in the southbound lanes when it smashed into a Ford Expedition just north of Raymondville.

Killed were an elderly Port Isabel couple in the Ford, 72-year-old Rafael Garza and 69-year-old Catalina Garza. The driver of the Escalade, 23-year-old Abraham Cerda of Brownsville, was also killed.

