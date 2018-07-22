Aldrin Skips Space Center Gala Amid Feud With His Children

(AP) – Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin skipped a gala to kick off a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, even though his foundation is a sponsor.

The Apollo Celebration Gala took place Saturday evening under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center. Aldrin’s nonprofit ShareSpace Foundation is one of the sponsors of the event that raises money for education initiatives and scholarships.

Aldrin’s absence comes about a month after he sued two of his adult children and a former business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards and slandering him. Andrew and Jan Aldrin were at the gala.

The sold-out event also featured Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, as well as former astronauts Walt Cunningham, Harrison Schmitt, Rusty Schweickart and Tom Stafford.