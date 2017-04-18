Home NATIONAL Alert McDonald’s Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect
Alert McDonald's Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect
Alert McDonald’s Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect

STEVE STEPHENS
Alert McDonald’s Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect

(AP) – An alert McDonald’s employee led Pennsylvania police to the suspect in a Cleveland slaying that was recorded and posted on Facebook.

Henry Sayers, the Erie restaurant’s manager, tells reporters that Steve Stephens pulled up to the drive-thru Tuesday morning and ordered a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and french fries.He says the attendant recognized Stephens, who was wanted in Sunday’s slaying of a retired Ohio man, and called 911.

Restaurant owner Thomas DuCharme Jr. tells the Erie Times-News that workers tried to “buy some time for the cops” and told Stephens his order of fries was delayed. DuCharme says Stephens replied he had no time to wait and drove away.  State police gave chase. Authorities say Stephens shot and killed himself during the pursuit.

