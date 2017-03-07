Home WORLD All 18 Missing In German Bus Crash Are Dead
All 18 Missing In German Bus Crash Are Dead
GERMAN BUS CRASH KILLED 18 PEOPLE JULY 3 2017
(AP) – Bavarian police confirm that all 18 people missing in the bus crash on a highway in southern Germany are dead.  Another 30 people were injured when the bus carrying a group of German senior citizens crashed into a truck on the A9 highway in Bavaria early Monday and burst into flames. Two of the injured are still in life-threatening condition.

Police also tweeted that the members of the group were between 41 and 81 years old and mostly from Saxony in eastern Germany. Two drivers and 46 passengers were on the bus.  The accident took place around 7 a.m. when the bus rear-ended a trailer-truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway near Muenchberg in Bavaria.

