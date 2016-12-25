All Causes For Plane Crash Being Eyed

(AP) — Russia’s transport minister Russian emergency crews are aiming to work all night searching the Black Sea off Sochi for victims and plane debris after a Russian Tu-154 carrying 92 passengers and crew crashed right after takeoff before dawn.

More than 3,000 people — including over 100 divers flown in from across Russia — were working Sunday from 32 ships and several helicopters to search the crash site, the Defense Ministry said. Drones and submersibles were being used to help spot bodies and debris. Powerful spotlights were brought in so the search could go on around the clock.

Emergency crews found fragments of the plane about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from shore. By Sunday evening, rescue teams had recovered 11 bodies and Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said fragments of other bodies were also found.

Terrorism is not being ruled out, but Russia’s transport minister says it’s premature to speculate about the cause of the crash. The went had 92 people on board, including a world-famous Russian army choir. The Alexandrov Ensemble was to have played a New Year’s concert at a Russian base in Syria.