All Parishioners Want For Christmas Is Reopening Of Church

(AP) – After their parish was closed two years ago, members of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Houston worked tirelessly to overturn the decision. They took their case to Rome and the Vatican’s highest court, which in April ruled in their favor.

Legal experts say such a reversal by the Vatican is rare. But the wish of parishioners to reopen their church in time for Christmas celebrations won’t be granted as the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has said nothing will happen until the building’s condition is reviewed. Some parishioners worry the archdiocese is looking for a reason to keep the church closed.

In a statement, the archdiocese says it has accepted the court’s ruling and is taking steps to re-establish St. Stephen parish.