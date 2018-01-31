Home NATIONAL All USA Gymnastics Directors Resign
All USA Gymnastics Directors Resign
NATIONAL
0

All USA Gymnastics Directors Resign

0
0
NASSAR
now viewing

All USA Gymnastics Directors Resign

trump
now playing

African Leaders Nearly Demanded Public Apology From Trump

Embezzlement
now playing

Ex-Bank Worker Guilty Of More Than $1M Embezzlement

TOYOTA RECALL
now playing

Toyota Issues Recall On 645,000 Vehicles For Airbag Issue

FEMA IN CARIBBEAN PUERTO RICO ETC
now playing

FEMA Says It Is Not Cutting Off Aid To Puerto Rico

Ismail Haniyeh
now playing

US Steps Up Pressure On Hamas With New Terror Designation

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel: Netanyahu Corruption Probe In 'final stretch'

DONALD TRUMP STATE OF THE UNION
now playing

Trump Calls For Optimism In Spite Of Warnings Of Danger

FBI
now playing

FBI Has "grave concerns" About Releasing Memo

APTOPIX GOP Train Accident
now playing

Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers To Retreat In West Virginia Collides With Dump Truck

DALLAS POLICE SNIPER SHOOTING MICAH JOHNSON
now playing

Officials: No Charges For Officers Who Killed Dallas Sniper

(AP) – USA Gymnastics says every member of the organization’s board of directors has resigned.  The organization announced the resignations Wednesday, less than a week after the United States Olympic Committee urged the board to step down in the wake of the abuse scandal surrounding former national team doctor Larry Nassar. More than 150 gymnasts, including Olympic champions Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas, have come forward over the last 18 months to say Nassar abused them under the guise of treatment.

Nassar has already pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and abusing athletes at Michigan State University. He’s awaiting sentencing this week for molesting elite gymnasts at a Michigan gym run by a former Olympic coach.  USA Gymnastics says it will appoint an interim board in February.

Related posts:

  1. Governor Orders Criminal Probe Of Texas Gymnastics Ranch
Related Posts
TOYOTA RECALL

Toyota Issues Recall On 645,000 Vehicles For Airbag Issue

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP STATE OF THE UNION

Trump Calls For Optimism In Spite Of Warnings Of Danger

jsalinas 0
FBI

FBI Has “grave concerns” About Releasing Memo

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video