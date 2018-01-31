All USA Gymnastics Directors Resign

(AP) – USA Gymnastics says every member of the organization’s board of directors has resigned. The organization announced the resignations Wednesday, less than a week after the United States Olympic Committee urged the board to step down in the wake of the abuse scandal surrounding former national team doctor Larry Nassar. More than 150 gymnasts, including Olympic champions Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas, have come forward over the last 18 months to say Nassar abused them under the guise of treatment.

Nassar has already pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and abusing athletes at Michigan State University. He’s awaiting sentencing this week for molesting elite gymnasts at a Michigan gym run by a former Olympic coach. USA Gymnastics says it will appoint an interim board in February.