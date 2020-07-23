Allegations Against Trump Envoy Roil US Embassy In London

(AP) — Allegations President Donald Trump’s envoy to Britain made inappropriate remarks about race and gender and may have violated federal ethics rules are roiling the U.S. Embassy in London. Current and former U.S. officials say the accusations against U.S. Ambassador to the Court of Saint James’s Robert “Woody” Johnson surfaced during an inspection of operations at the embassy. The officials say Johnson is accused of making insensitive remarks about women and minorities. And Johnson’s former deputy alleges the ambassador tried to intervene with British government officials at Trump’s request to steer the British Open golf tournament to Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland. Trump denies that. Johnson has dismissed the allegations of inappropriate behavior.