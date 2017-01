(AP) – Turkish media have been running a “selfie video” of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub.

The video broadcast on Turkish television today shows the alleged gunman filming himself, but it’s not clear if it was taken before or after the New Year’s massacre at the nightclub. The Islamic State group claimed the attack.

The gunman, who is still at large, hasn’t been identified by name.