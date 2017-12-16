Home TEXAS Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death
Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death
TEXAS
0

Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death

0
0
920×920
now viewing

Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death

images7BGMGPUH
now playing

3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case

Border Enforcement
now playing

Border Arrests Surge, Erasing Much Of Trump's Early Gains

Academy_Sports_Outdoors-logo-52CD0D5DB5-seeklogo_com
now playing

Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

LKJ
now playing

Plan Released For Dividing Money To Vegas Shooting Victims

Trump-with-presidential-seal-background
now playing

The Latest: Trump Slams Investigators At 'Disgraceful' FBI

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Agency: 2 Immigrants Can Leave US For Abortion

1513399509_10089921+1anitahill121617
now playing

Major Media Players Start Commission For Sexual Misconduct

b4bdcc64241a4102bd9a0d5ab4ca6f6a-780×522
now playing

'This Is Happening': GOP Revels In All-But-Certain Tax Deal

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat

JAPAN AND NORTH KOREA RELATIONS
now playing

Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea

(AP) – An alleged serial killer has been indicted in the slaying of a North Texas college student nearly two decades after she went missing.

A Texas grand jury indicted William Lewis Reece late Thursday on a charge of capital murder in the 1997 disappearance and death of 20-year-old University of North Texas student Kelli Cox.

Reece was charged this summer in three other cold-case killings in Texas and Oklahoma. Cox, 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston, 17-year-old Jessica Cain and 12-year-old Laura Smither all disappeared over a four-month period in 1997.

Reece was serving a 60-year sentence in Texas for kidnapping when he led police last year to the graves where Cain and Cox’s remains were buried.

Reece has pleaded not guilty in Oklahoma, where prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

Related posts:

  1. 3rd Zika Infection By Texas Mosquito Reported This Year
  2. Gym Owner Indicted In May Blaze, Firefighter Death
  3. Cautious Texas Among Last States To OK Medical Marijuana
  4. Trump Wants Death For Anyone Who Kills A Cop
Related Posts
images7BGMGPUH

3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case

Danny Castillon 0
Academy_Sports_Outdoors-logo-52CD0D5DB5-seeklogo_com

Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

The Latest: Agency: 2 Immigrants Can Leave US For Abortion

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video