Ally: Israel PM Not 'Living Up To' Expectations
Ally: Israel PM Not ‘Living Up To’ Expectations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
Ally: Israel PM Not ‘Living Up To’ Expectations

(AP) – Education Minister Naftali Bennett says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “not living up to the standard” expected of the office, but stopped short of calling for his resignation.
Bennett, a key Netanyahu ally, spoke for the first time since police announced they are recommending the prime minister be indicted for corruption.
Bennett said at a meeting of local governments in Tel Aviv on Wednesday that he believes in Netanyahu’s “sincere motives,” but “taking gifts in large sums over a long period of time is not living up to this standard” expected of the premier.
Nonetheless, Bennett said he will wait for Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s decision whether or not to indict the prime minister.
He says that “until that decision … I call on all sides to act responsibly, with restraint, and with statesmanship.”

