Firefighters battle a four-alarm fire at the Francis Drake Hotel apartments that broke out early Christmas morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Dozens of people are being forced to find new homes after a fire at a Minneapolis hotel. Luckily there were no reports of injuries in the Christmas morning fire at the Francis Drake Hotel.

The hotel was being used as a temporary homeless shelter. Now, the Red Cross is helping about 250 people find new places to call home.