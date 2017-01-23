Home TRENDING ‘Alternative facts’ Quip From Trump Adviser Sparks Mockery
‘Alternative facts’ Quip From Trump Adviser Sparks Mockery
‘Alternative facts’ Quip From Trump Adviser Sparks Mockery

‘Alternative facts’ Quip From Trump Adviser Sparks Mockery

Administration Won't Immediately End Immigrant Protections

Trump To Visit Pentagon To Discuss IS Effort

Spokesman: We Don't Set Out To Lie

Mexico Ex-Governor Denies Fake Medicine Claims

Lawyer: Panama To Allow Ex-Dictator Noriega House Arrest

Bush Moved Out Of Intensive Care, Wife Discharged

Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief

UPDATE: US Denies Russian Claim Of Syria Coordination

Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

(AP) – Down is up. The sky is red. Dogs are birthing kittens. Facts? Nope. Try “alternative facts.”  The internet went wild after a top Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, said the administration was supplying the media with “alternative facts.”

The comment came after she was asked why Trump press secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the inauguration as having the biggest crowd ever, both in person or around the world.  The term quickly became a popular hashtag on Twitter, where users supplied their own such facts, including “cigarettes are good for you” and “it’s not Monday. It is still the weekend.”  But even amid the snarky mockery, many users pointed to eerie similarities to George Orwell’s “1984,” a dystopian novel about a totalitarian regime.

