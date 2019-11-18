Alton Double-Murder Suspect Hit With Capital Charge

An Alton man has been charged with capital murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed two other men and wounded a third two weekends ago. 22-year-old Oscar Armando Velasquez was brought before a judge Monday – one day after he was taken into custody at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

Velasquez is accused of killing 34-year-old Carlos Perez and 25-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez at a house on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue the night of November 8th. Alton police saying it happened during a domestic dispute but have not provided any details. Velasquez was ordered jailed on bonds totaling $2.5 million.