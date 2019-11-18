Alton Double-Murder Suspect In Custody

Authorities have captured the Alton man accused of shooting and killing two other men two weekends ago. 22-year-old Oscar Armando Velasquez was taken into custody Sunday at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

Velasquez is expected to be brought before a judge today on capital murder charges. He’s charged in the shooting deaths of 34-year-old Carlos Perez and 25-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez at a house on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue the night of November 8th.

Alton police say it happened during a domestic dispute but are not disclosing any details. Details of Velasquez arrest are also not yet known.