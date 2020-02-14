Alton Double-Murder Suspect Indicted On Capital Charge

An Alton man has been indicted on charges of capital murder and attempted murder stemming from a shooting in which two men were killed and a third was wounded. The charges qualify 23-year-old Oscar Armando Velasquez for the death penalty if he’s convicted.

The gunfire broke out the night of November 8th at a house on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue. Killed were 34-year-old Carlos Perez and 25-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez.

Alton police say it happened during a domestic dispute but haven’t provided any details. Velasquez remains jailed on bonds totaling $2.5 million.