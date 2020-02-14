LOCALTRENDING

Alton Double-Murder Suspect Indicted On Capital Charge

By 211 views
0

An Alton man has been indicted on charges of capital murder and attempted murder stemming from a shooting in which two men were killed and a third was wounded. The charges qualify 23-year-old Oscar Armando Velasquez for the death penalty if he’s convicted.

The gunfire broke out the night of November 8th at a house on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue. Killed were 34-year-old Carlos Perez and 25-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez.

Alton police say it happened during a domestic dispute but haven’t provided any details. Velasquez remains jailed on bonds totaling $2.5 million.

McAllen Police Officer Cleared Of Charges Stemming From Summer Traffic Accident

Previous article

Trump Touts Reductions In Illegal Border Crossings

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL