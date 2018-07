Updated facilities are ready to go at the Regional Firefighter Training Center in Alton. The center is now expanded from the original space in the day room that had to be shared with the Alton on-shift fire crew. The site now offers a full-service training center including new classrooms and seating. Those Texas firefighters interested in attending class online or at the Alton facility can find out more by searching for Fire under the Departments tab at Alton-dash-TX-dot-Gov.