LOCAL

Alton To Unveil Prescription Drug Drop Box

By 182 views
0

The city of Alton is giving you an incentive to get rid of your expired, unused prescription drugs that are filling up your medicine cabinet. The city is setting up a drop box to help ensure those drugs don’t get into the hands of anyone who might abuse them.

Officials point to a study showing about half of those who misuse prescription pain relievers and other drugs get them for free from a relative or friend. Officials also say prescription drugs are a health hazard if dumped in the garbage or flushed down the toilet.

The drop box is being set up in front of the Alton Police Department.   It’s the result of a partnership between the city and Behavorial Health of South Texas which has a program called Uniting Neighbors in Drug Abuse Defense.

Report: Inmate Died After Guards Tried To Restrain Him

Previous article

Edinburg Mayor Molina Arraigned On Voter Fraud Charges

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL