Alton Unveils Prescription Drug Drop Box

The city of Alton is giving you an incentive to get rid of your expired, unused prescription drugs.

The city Monday set up a drop box to help ensure those drugs don’t get into the hands of anyone who might abuse them. Officials point to a study showing about half of those who misuse prescription pain relievers and other drugs get them for free from a relative or friend. Officials also say prescription drugs are a health hazard if dumped in the garbage or flushed down the toilet.

The drop box is set up in front of the Alton Police Department. It’s the result of a partnership between the city and Behavorial Health of South Texas which has a program called Uniting Neighbors in Drug Abuse Defense.