Alton Woman Charged With Killing Woman In New Braunfels

An Alton woman is sitting in a Central Texas jail charged with murder in the stabbing death of a New Braunfels woman early Wednesday morning. 29-year-old Crystal Marie Madrigales was arrested shortly after New Braunfels police found the victim dead in her home. Killed was 32-year-old Iris Velasquez.

Police aren’t yet talking about the circumstances surrounding the slaying nor the arrest of Madrigales, although they say the two women knew each other. Madrigales is being held in the Comal County jail pending her arraignment.