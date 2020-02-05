TEXAS

A&M-Commerce Shooting Suspect Also Accused In Denton Killing

The Texas man accused of killing two sisters inside a Texas A&M-Commerce dorm is now facing capital murder accusations out of Denton.

Police say Jacques Dshawn Smith was involved in the New Year’s Eve murder of Steven Daniels outside an apartment. Investigators cited evidence gathered during the A&M-Commerce probe, but did not release specifics.

University police say Smith is the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts, who was killed Monday along with her sister, Deja. Commerce is around 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

