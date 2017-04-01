Home NATIONAL AMA Asks GOP How It Would Replace ‘Obamacare’
AMA Asks GOP How It Would Replace ‘Obamacare’
NATIONAL
0

AMA Asks GOP How It Would Replace ‘Obamacare’

0
0
congress_47749-jpg-39a00
now viewing

AMA Asks GOP How It Would Replace ‘Obamacare’

image
now playing

Officer On Leave After Video Of Student Being Thrown Down

image
now playing

Eurozone Inflation Spikes To Highest In Over 3 Years

president_bashar_a_3453711b
now playing

Turkey Says Truce Violations Put Syria Talks In Jeopardy

asfasdfasd
now playing

Obama, Pence To Capitol As Health Care Overhaul Fight Begins

dylann-roof-trial-begins
now playing

Sentencing Phase Begins In Dylann Roof Trial

GAVEL
now playing

Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Arraigned On DWI, Illegal Weapon Charges

gun-pistol-pointing-up
now playing

Stray New Year's Eve Bullets Wound Two In Starr County

megyn-kelly
now playing

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC

terry-mcauliffe
now playing

Virginia Governor Vows To Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill

gavel
now playing

Teen Faces Charges Over Alleged Racist Video Of Another Teen

(AP) – The American Medical Association wants Republicans to show how they would replace President Barack Obama’s health care law before Congress votes to repeal it.

In a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders, AMA Chief Executive Officer James L. Madara writes that before lawmakers dismantle the law, they should show “in reasonable detail what will replace current policies.”

GOP leaders hope to approve legislation in the next few weeks or months dismantling much of the law. It is expected to take them months or years to approve replacement legislation.

The AMA represents many of the nation’s doctors. It supported passage of Obama’s law when it was enacted in 2010.

Related posts:

  1. GOP Unveils Initial ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Measure
  2. Virginia Governor Vows To Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill
  3. Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama’s Policies
  4. Obama, Pence To Capitol As Health Care Overhaul Fight Begins
Related Posts
image

Officer On Leave After Video Of Student Being Thrown Down

Zack Cantu 0
asfasdfasd

Obama, Pence To Capitol As Health Care Overhaul Fight Begins

Zack Cantu 0
dylann-roof-trial-begins

Sentencing Phase Begins In Dylann Roof Trial

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video