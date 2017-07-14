Home NATIONAL AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short
NATIONAL
AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

(AP) – The nation’s largest doctors’ group says the new Republican health care bill falls short on coverage and access, particularly for low-income people on Medicaid.  The American Medical Association says in a statement that the Senate bill “does not address the key concerns of physicians and patients.”

The group says Medicaid cuts and what it calls “inadequate subsidies” will lead to “millions of Americans losing health insurance coverage.”  The AMA says GOP leaders took a “positive step” by adding $45 billion for treatment to help victims of the opioid epidemic. But the AMA says people dealing with addiction also need regular health insurance, and many would lose it if Republicans succeed in rolling back Medicaid financing.

The group is calling for bipartisan cooperation, starting with action to shore up shaky insurance markets

