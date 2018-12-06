Home NATIONAL Amazon Flexes Muscles, Seattle Backs Down On Business Tax
Amazon Flexes Muscles, Seattle Backs Down On Business Tax
Amazon Flexes Muscles, Seattle Backs Down On Business Tax

Amazon Flexes Muscles, Seattle Backs Down On Business Tax

(AP) – Amazon balked and Seattle is backing down.
City leaders said they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses, an about-face just a month after unanimously approving the measure to help pay for efforts to combat a growing homelessness crisis.
Mayor Jenny Durkan and seven of nine City Council members said Monday they would move forward to repeal the so-called head tax. A special council meeting is scheduled Tuesday, where a vote is expected.
Seattle’s tax would have charged companies about $275 per full-time worker each year and raise roughly $48 million a year for affordable housing and homeless services.

