Amazon Plans To Hire 100,000 Over The Next 18 Months
Amazon Plans To Hire 100,000 Over The Next 18 Months

Amazon Plans To Hire 100,000 Over The Next 18 Months

(AP) – Amazon plans to hire 100,000 full time workers over the next 18 months, highlighting its ambitious expansion plans – and the sharp contrast the e-commerce powerhouse strikes against traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, many of which are cutting jobs and closing stores.

Amazon has long been known for investing the money it makes back into its businesses, and it’s doing that with a vengeance. The new hires will largely support new Amazon fulfillment centers in states such as Texas and California, expanded delivery capabilities and its money-minting Amazon Web Services cloud computing business.

The numbers are generally in line with Amazon’s past hiring plans. Amazon, which had a total of 306,800 full-time and part-time employees globally at the end of September, hired a total of 123,700 globally during the 15 months ended in September, according to quarterly filings.

