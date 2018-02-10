Home NATIONAL Amazon Raising Minimum Wage For US Workers To $15 Per Hour
Amazon Raising Minimum Wage For US Workers To $15 Per Hour
NATIONAL
0

Amazon Raising Minimum Wage For US Workers To $15 Per Hour

0
0
amazonraisin
now viewing

Amazon Raising Minimum Wage For US Workers To $15 Per Hour

400 (15)
now playing

Election Ahead, Trump's Advisers Try To Get Him To Hold Back

4edfcb31c07b41b3b90bb378bb8fe14c
now playing

Dimmed Lights, Somber Tributes On Vegas Shooting Anniversary

1e777ccfa2a047ba8a74cef925a90b52
now playing

Desperation Explodes To Anger As Indonesia Quake Toll Rises

400 (14)
now playing

White House Tells FBI It Can Talk To Anyone About Kavanaugh

California Governor Jerry Brown
now playing

California Governor Signs Bill Requiring Boards To Have Female Members

indonesisa mass graves
now playing

Indonesia Tsunami, Quake Victims Buried In Mass Graves

donald trump and brett kavanaugh
now playing

Trump Doesn't Want To Discuss "Plan-B" On Kavanaugh

Screen Shot 2018-10-01 at 12.15.37 PM
now playing

Ophelia #POTW Oct. 1

accidental shooting-1
now playing

Gun Goes Off, Injures Father And Son

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

Second Victim In Weekend SA Shooting Dies

(AP) — Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month.

The company said Tuesday that the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions. It includes Whole Foods employees. Amazon’s hourly operations and customer service employees, some who already make $15 per hour, will also see a wage increase, the Seattle-based company said.

Amazon has more than 575,000 employees globally.

Pay for workers at Amazon can vary by location. Its starting pay is $10 an hour at a warehouse in Austin, Texas, and $13.50 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The median pay for an Amazon employee last year was $28,446, according to government filings, which includes full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

Amazon said its public policy team will start pushing for an increase in the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

“We intend to advocate for a minimum wage increase that will have a profound impact on the lives of tens of millions of people and families across this country,” Jay Carney, senior vice president of Amazon global corporate affairs, said in a statement.

No related posts.

Related Posts
400 (15)

Election Ahead, Trump’s Advisers Try To Get Him To Hold Back

Zack Cantu 0
4edfcb31c07b41b3b90bb378bb8fe14c

Dimmed Lights, Somber Tributes On Vegas Shooting Anniversary

Zack Cantu 0
400 (14)

White House Tells FBI It Can Talk To Anyone About Kavanaugh

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video