Amazon’s ‘National Landing’ Leads To Confusion And Jokes

(AP) – There has been a little bit of confusion over the name of the neighborhood where Amazon will build one of its headquarters in northern Virginia.

That’s because “National Landing” did not exist before Tuesday when the retail giant announced plans to bring 25,000 jobs to Arlington County and the city of Alexandria. Economic development officials wooing the tech company came up with the name as a way to describe multiple neighborhoods that were being offered as a site.

Those neighborhoods are Crystal City and Pentagon City in Arlington County and Potomac Yard in the city of Alexandria. The new name allowed Alexandria and Arlington to work cooperatively without marketing one locality over another.

But the moniker had zero recognition among the general public. The name left people scratching their heads.

