Ambassador Expected To Testify Key Assurance Was From Trump

Conservative Republican lawmakers, from left, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight Reform, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speak to reporters after a formerly planned joint committee deposition with Ambassador Gordon Sondland, with the transcript to be part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, was canceled by order of the Trump Administration, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. T (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – A U.S. ambassador is expected to tell Congress that his text message reassuring another envoy that there was no quid pro quo in their interactions with Ukraine was based solely on what President Donald Trump told him. That’s according to a person familiar with his coming testimony in the impeachment probe.

Gordon Sondland, Trump’s hand-picked ambassador to the European Union, is among administration officials being subpoenaed to appear on Capitol Hill this week against the wishes of the White House. It’s the latest test between the legislative and executive branches of government, as the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats deepens.

On Monday, the House panels leading the investigation expect to hear from Fiona Hill, a former top Russia expert at the National Security Council.