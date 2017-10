An Amber Alert has been lifted for a Rio Hondo boy after it was determined the boy was safe and with his mother. The missing child alert was issued early this morning for 10-year-old Angel Jesus Jimenez De La Cruz after it was thought he’d been abducted.

Rio Hondo ISD police now say the woman who took the boy was his mother, and that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, although they say the child was never in any danger.