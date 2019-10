Amber Alert In Effect For Missing Del Rio Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Del Rio girl believed to have been abducted by a 19-year-old man. The victim, Betsabe Perez, has been missing for almost a month.

The Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office says Perez was last seen at a residence in Del Rio back on September 9th. She is 5 feet-5 inches tall and 135 pounds, and has long dark brown hair. Her suspected abductor is 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia, who is believed to be driving a red older-model 4-door sedan. Diaz-Tapia is 6 feet and weighs 190, and has black hair.