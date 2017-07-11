Amber Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Girl

An Amber Alert is in effect for a missing Brownsville child. Authorities are searching for 1-year-old Paris Gomez. Brownsville police believe the little girl was taken by a woman identified as 21-year-old Francia Joseline Villegas-Amaro. The child was last seen wearing a striped top and blue jeans.

Villegas-Amaro was wearing a pink top and pink shorts. There are no other details at this time. But if you have any information about the whereabouts of Villegas-Amaro, you’re urged to call Brownsville police at 548-7-thousand.