Home LOCAL Amber Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Girl
Amber Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Girl
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Girl

0
0
AMBER ALERT
now viewing

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Girl

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

One Person In Custody In Woman's Death In McAllen

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas
now playing

Killer Of McAllen Teen 20 Years Ago To Be Executed Tomorrow

President Trump Welcomes Finnish President Niinisto To White House
now playing

Trump Urges North Korea To 'come to the table'

First responders are at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Texas
now playing

Military Won't Disclose Gunman's Mental History

DEVIN KELLEY
now playing

Gunman Had Made Death Threats On Military Superiors

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Gunman's Phone Locked; 10 Victims Are Critical

29-year-old Jesse Santibanez and 36-year-old Alfredo Cardona
now playing

2 Mexican Mafia Members Guilty In 2014 Officer Death

ELECTION DAY GENERIC
now playing

Texans Deciding 7 Proposed Amendments To State Constitution

PENTAGON
now playing

Pentagon To Examine Why Gunman Wasn't Reported

Sgt. Freddy Dietz joined the San Angelo Police Department in 1983 Photo San Angelo Police Department
now playing

Officer Dies By Apparent Suicide At Police HQ

1-year-old Paris Gomez

An Amber Alert is in effect for a missing Brownsville child. Authorities are searching for 1-year-old Paris Gomez. Brownsville police believe the little girl was taken by a woman identified as 21-year-old Francia Joseline Villegas-Amaro. The child was last seen wearing a striped top and blue jeans.

21-year-old Francia Joseline Villegas-Amaro

Villegas-Amaro was wearing a pink top and pink shorts. There are no other details at this time. But if you have any information about the whereabouts of Villegas-Amaro, you’re urged to call Brownsville police at 548-7-thousand.

Related posts:

  1. South Korean Police On High Alert Over Trump Protests
  2. Authorities Locate Missing Elderly Weslaco-Area Man
  3. Last Two Defendants Sentenced To Life In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata
Related Posts
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1

One Person In Custody In Woman’s Death In McAllen

jsalinas 0
Ruben Ramirez Cardenas

Killer Of McAllen Teen 20 Years Ago To Be Executed Tomorrow

jsalinas 0
ELECTION DAY GENERIC

Texans Deciding 7 Proposed Amendments To State Constitution

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video