Ambulance Driver, Patient Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

A suspected drunken driver is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault following a collision with an ambulance that killed an emergency medical technician and a patient being transported to the hospital. Edinburg police say Sunday afternoon, a pickup truck driver was backing out of a store parking lot at high speed when he smashed into a vehicle pulling in. The force of the impact pushed the pickup into traffic and into an oncoming ambulance. The ambulance driver, 32-year-old Felipe Huerta, died from his injuries, as did a patient, 68-year-old Delia Cortinas. A second EMT was hurt in the wreck on Monte Cristo Road near Jasman Road. The pickup driver is expected to be arraigned tomorrow.
The crash happened exactly a week after a Hidalgo County sheriff’s dispatcher was killed by another suspected drunk driver in a violent collision on I-69 in Edinburg.

