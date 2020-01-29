‘American Dirt’ Latino Backlash Part Of Long Publishing War

(AP)–“American Dirt,” a novel about migrants from Mexico and cartel violence, continues to draw criticism from some Latino writers and activists. It’s written by Jeanine Cummins who is of Irish and Puerto Rican descent. Critics complain that the publishing industry is excluding Latino writers and say the novel contains incorrect cultural references.

The publisher is defending the book, which had a huge promotional campaign and big-name endorsements. But some bookstores have canceled planned readings by the author amid promised protests.