American Greetings Apologizes For 'Baby Daddy' Card
American Greetings Apologizes For 'Baby Daddy' Card

American Greetings Apologizes For 'Baby Daddy' Card

(AP) – American Greetings has apologized for a Father’s Day card that drew criticism on social media for depicting a black couple over the words “Baby Daddy.”

The inside of the card reads: “You’re a wonderful husband and father – and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father’s Day.”

American Greetings says the front page communicated “an unintentional meaning that is out-of-touch and offensive.” Communications director Patrice Molnar says the company is adding steps to its product review process “to ensure cards like this are not created.”

Retailer Target saw the discussion on social media and asked American Greetings to remove the card from 900 stores where it was available. Spokesman Joshua Thomas says it was never the company’s intent to offend.

