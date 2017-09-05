Home WORLD American Man Slain In Troubled Mexican State Of Veracruz
American Man Slain In Troubled Mexican State Of Veracruz
(AP) – Authorities and Mexican media say a U.S. citizen and environmental activist has been killed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, a hotbed of violence and extortion and by drug gangs.   The U.S. Embassy confirms the death of Gordon Strom and declines to comment further out of respect for his family.

The Veracruz state prosecutor’s office says the male victim it identifies only by his initials was found dead May 4 in a home in El Zapote, in the municipality of Teocelo, with head wounds caused by a firearm.

La Jornada newspaper reports that the 58-year-old man was discovered at his ranch with his hands and feet tied. It says he had been beaten.  The newspaper says Strom arrived in Teocelo six years ago and participated in environmental conservation projects.

