American Woman Shot And Killed On Los Indios Bridge

Officials say it was a U.S. citizen who was shot and killed on the Los Indios International Bridge last week.

The victim was in a vehicle that came under fire during the noon hour Thursday just south of the U.S.-Mexico boundary. She’s been identified as Rocio Aldrete, who worked as a notary public for a transmigrante business in Los Indios. Three other people were wounded.

The motive for the attack isn’t clear, but transmigrantes are frequent targets of robbers. Tamaulipas police are continuing to investigate the deadly attack.