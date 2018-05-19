Home NATIONAL Americans Fete Royal Wedding In Pubs, Hotels And Homes
Americans Fete Royal Wedding In Pubs, Hotels And Homes
NATIONAL
0

Americans Fete Royal Wedding In Pubs, Hotels And Homes

0
0
images
now viewing

Americans Fete Royal Wedding In Pubs, Hotels And Homes

immigration_reform_graphic
now playing

Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue's Risks For GOP

14230769_1472920909_6161
now playing

After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006

ElfantBio_1-sm
now playing

County Tax Collector Officials Arrested In Fraud Probe

5aff1c2c3be5e_image
now playing

Trump Catches Wilkie Off-Guard With VA Secretary Nomination

c7156f6b-e4b6-4fb0-9185-443de0df52d4
now playing

Trump: Justice Department Planted Spy In 2016 Campaign

5afeffd51a9d7_image
now playing

Texas Students Who Supported Parkland Endure Own Shooting

WireAP_81c34a1517ae4150990534cb397d9361_12x5_992
now playing

Hawaii Officials Warn Residents About Latest Lava Flow

Tropical Coverage 2018 – 799×417
now playing

Tropical Coverage 2018

FLAGS AT HALF STAFF
now playing

Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Sophomore Baseball Player Wounded In School Shooting

(AP) – From pubgoers in pajamas to merrymakers in finery at a fancy hotel, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

People gathered Saturday at wedding watch parties – some before dawn – across the country.

In New York, people in hats, gloves, and tiaras piled into the Plaza Hotel for a celebration complete with cake pops with champagne and flower liqueur.

Californians and British expatriates in pajamas, party hats, nightgowns and crowns packed the Cat & Fiddle Pub in Hollywood. Nearby, students at Markle’s former high school, Immaculate Heart in Los Angeles, cheered as she and Prince Harry said their vows.

At a royal wedding watch party in Burlington, New Jersey, Paula Jackson said Markle “will be an example for our young, African-American women.”

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: 10 Killed In Texas HS Attack
  2. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  3. Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge
  4. TX Gov: Don’t Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack
Related Posts
immigration_reform_graphic

Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue’s Risks For GOP

Danny Castillon 0
14230769_1472920909_6161

After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006

Danny Castillon 0
5aff1c2c3be5e_image

Trump Catches Wilkie Off-Guard With VA Secretary Nomination

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video